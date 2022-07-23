Skip to main content
Ch 15: Oscillations
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 15: OscillationsProblem 58
Chapter 15, Problem 58

It has recently become possible to 'weigh' DNA molecules by measuring the influence of their mass on a nano-oscillator. FIGURE P15.58 shows a thin rectangular cantilever etched out of silicon (density 2300 kg/m³) with a small gold dot (not visible) at the end. If pulled down and released, the end of the cantilever vibrates with SHM, moving up and down like a diving board after a jump. When bathed with DNA molecules whose ends have been modified to bind with gold, one or more molecules may attach to the gold dot. The addition of their mass causes a very slight—but measurable—decrease in the oscillation frequency. A vibrating cantilever of mass M can be modeled as a block of mass ⅓M attached to a spring. (The factor of ⅓ arises from the moment of inertia of a bar pivoted at one end.) Neither the mass nor the spring constant can be determined very accurately—perhaps to only two significant figures—but the oscillation frequency can be measured with very high precision simply by counting the oscillations. In one experiment, the cantilever was initially vibrating at exactly 12 MHz. Attachment of a DNA molecule caused the frequency to decrease by 50 Hz. What was the mass of the DNA?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the formula for the frequency of a simple harmonic oscillator: \( f = \frac{1}{2\pi} \sqrt{\frac{k}{m}} \), where \( f \) is the frequency, \( k \) is the spring constant, and \( m \) is the effective mass of the system. For the cantilever, the effective mass is \( \frac{1}{3}M \), where \( M \) is the total mass of the cantilever.
When the DNA molecule attaches to the cantilever, its mass adds to the effective mass of the system. Let the mass of the DNA molecule be \( m_{\text{DNA}} \). The new effective mass becomes \( \frac{1}{3}M + m_{\text{DNA}} \). The new frequency is given as \( f' = \frac{1}{2\pi} \sqrt{\frac{k}{\frac{1}{3}M + m_{\text{DNA}}}} \).
The problem states that the initial frequency \( f \) is 12 MHz (\( 12 \times 10^6 \) Hz) and the new frequency \( f' \) is 50 Hz less, so \( f' = 12 \times 10^6 - 50 \). Substitute these values into the frequency formula to set up two equations: one for \( f \) and one for \( f' \).
Divide the equation for \( f' \) by the equation for \( f \) to eliminate the spring constant \( k \). This gives \( \frac{f'}{f} = \sqrt{\frac{\frac{1}{3}M}{\frac{1}{3}M + m_{\text{DNA}}}} \). Square both sides to simplify: \( \left(\frac{f'}{f}\right)^2 = \frac{\frac{1}{3}M}{\frac{1}{3}M + m_{\text{DNA}}} \).
Rearrange the equation to solve for \( m_{\text{DNA}} \): \( m_{\text{DNA}} = \frac{\frac{1}{3}M}{\left(\frac{f}{f'}\right)^2 - 1} \). Substitute the known values for \( f \), \( f' \), and \( M \) (if provided or estimated) to calculate the mass of the DNA molecule.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM)

Simple Harmonic Motion refers to the oscillatory motion of an object where the restoring force is directly proportional to the displacement from its equilibrium position. In the context of the cantilever, it means that as the cantilever vibrates, it experiences forces that pull it back towards its rest position, resulting in a periodic motion characterized by a specific frequency.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums

Frequency and Mass Relationship

The frequency of oscillation in a system like the cantilever is inversely related to the square root of its mass. When mass is added to the system, such as when DNA molecules attach to the cantilever, the overall mass increases, leading to a decrease in the oscillation frequency. This relationship can be quantitatively described using formulas derived from the principles of SHM.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:08
Circumference, Period, and Frequency in UCM

Measurement of Oscillation Frequency

In experiments involving oscillating systems, the frequency of oscillation can be measured with high precision, often by counting the number of oscillations over a set period. This precise measurement allows for the detection of small changes in frequency, which can be correlated to changes in mass, such as the addition of DNA molecules to the cantilever, enabling the determination of their mass.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:08
Circumference, Period, and Frequency in UCM
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A uniform rod of mass M and length L swings as a pendulum on a pivot at distance L/4 from one end of the rod. Find an expression for the frequency f of small-angle oscillations.

2095
views
Textbook Question

A 500 g air-track glider attached to a spring with spring constant 10 N/m is sitting at rest on a frictionless air track. A 250 g glider is pushed toward it from the far end of the track at a speed of 120 cm/s. It collides with and sticks to the 500 g glider. What are the amplitude and period of the subsequent oscillations?

2269
views
Textbook Question

A 15-cm-long, 200 g rod is pivoted at one end. A 20 g ball of clay is stuck on the other end. What is the period if the rod and clay swing as a pendulum?

1884
views
Textbook Question

A 1.00 kg block is attached to a horizontal spring with spring constant 2500 N/m. The block is at rest on a frictionless surface. A 10 g bullet is fired into the block, in the face opposite the spring, and sticks. What was the bullet's speed if the subsequent oscillations have an amplitude of 10.0 cm?

1486
views
Textbook Question

Interestingly, there have been several studies using cadavers to determine the moments of inertia of human body parts, information that is important in biomechanics. In one study, the center of mass of a 5.0 kg lower leg was found to be 18 cm from the knee. When the leg was allowed to pivot at the knee and swing freely as a pendulum, the oscillation frequency was 1.6 Hz. What was the moment of inertia of the lower leg about the knee joint?

1503
views
Textbook Question

A compact car has a mass of 1200 kg. Assume that the car has one spring on each wheel, that the springs are identical, and that the mass is equally distributed over the four springs. What will be the car's oscillation frequency while carrying four 70 kg passengers?

1152
views