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Ch 15: Oscillations
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 15: OscillationsProblem 38
Chapter 15, Problem 38

Two 500 g air-track gliders are each connected by identical springs with spring constant 25 N/m to the ends of the air track. The gliders are connected to each other by a spring with spring constant 2.0 N/m. One glider is pulled 8.0 cm to the side and released while the other is at rest at its equilibrium position. How long will it take until the glider that was initially at rest has all the motion while the first glider is at rest?

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Step 1: Identify the system as two coupled oscillators. Each glider is connected to springs, and the motion of one glider affects the other. The spring constants and masses are given, so we can calculate the angular frequencies of the normal modes of oscillation.
Step 2: Write the equations of motion for the two gliders. Let the displacements of the two gliders from their equilibrium positions be x₁ and x₂. Using Hooke's law and Newton's second law, the forces on each glider can be expressed as: mx₁ = -k₁x₁ + k₂(x₂ - x₁) and mx₂ = -k₃x₂ + k₂(x₁ - x₂), where k₁, k₂, and k₃ are the spring constants.
Step 3: Solve for the normal modes of the system. Assume solutions of the form x₁(t) = A₁cos(ωt) and x₂(t) = A₂cos(ωt). Substitute these into the equations of motion to derive a system of equations for ω (angular frequency) and the amplitude ratios A₁/A₂. Solve the determinant of the coefficient matrix to find the normal mode frequencies.
Step 4: Determine the time period of the beat frequency. The beat frequency arises from the superposition of the two normal modes. The beat period is given by T_beat = 2π/|ω₁ - ω₂|, where ω₁ and ω₂ are the angular frequencies of the two normal modes.
Step 5: Calculate the time it takes for energy transfer. The time it takes for the initially stationary glider to have all the motion corresponds to half the beat period, T_transfer = T_beat / 2. Use the values of ω₁ and ω₂ derived earlier to compute this time.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM)

Simple Harmonic Motion is a type of periodic motion where an object oscillates around an equilibrium position. In this scenario, the gliders connected by springs will exhibit SHM due to the restoring force provided by the springs. The motion is characterized by a constant frequency and amplitude, which can be determined by the mass of the gliders and the spring constants.
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Spring Constant and Hooke's Law

The spring constant, denoted as 'k', quantifies the stiffness of a spring, with higher values indicating stiffer springs. According to Hooke's Law, the force exerted by a spring is proportional to its displacement from the equilibrium position, expressed as F = -kx. In this problem, the different spring constants affect the dynamics of the gliders' motion and the time it takes for them to reach their respective positions.
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Energy Conservation in Oscillatory Systems

In oscillatory systems like the one described, mechanical energy is conserved, oscillating between potential energy stored in the springs and kinetic energy of the gliders. When one glider is displaced and released, it converts potential energy into kinetic energy as it moves, while the other glider experiences a change in energy as it begins to oscillate. Understanding this energy transfer is crucial for determining the timing of the gliders' motion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An ultrasonic transducer, of the type used in medical ultrasound imaging, is a very thin disk (m = 0.10 g) driven back and forth in SHM at 1.0 MHz by an electromagnetic coil. What is the disk's maximum speed at this amplitude?

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Textbook Question

Vision is blurred if the head is vibrated at 29 Hz because the vibrations are resonant with the natural frequency of the eyeball in its socket. If the mass of the eyeball is 7.5 g, a typical value, what is the effective spring constant of the musculature that holds the eyeball in the socket?

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Textbook Question

A 350 g mass on a 45-cm-long string is released at an angle of 4.5° from vertical. It has a damping constant of 0.010 kg/s. After 25 s, (a) how many oscillations has it completed and (b) what fraction of the initial energy has been lost?

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Textbook Question

A 100 g block attached to a spring with spring constant 2.5 N/m oscillates horizontally on a frictionless table. Its velocity is 20 c/m when 𝓍 = -5.0 cm What is the block's position when the acceleration is maximum?

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Textbook Question

When the displacement of a mass on a spring is (½)A, what fraction of the energy is kinetic energy and what fraction is potential energy?

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Textbook Question

The amplitude of an oscillator decreases to 36.8% of its initial value in 10.0 s. What is the value of the time constant?

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