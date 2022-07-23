An ultrasonic transducer, of the type used in medical ultrasound imaging, is a very thin disk (m = 0.10 g) driven back and forth in SHM at 1.0 MHz by an electromagnetic coil. What is the disk's maximum speed at this amplitude?
Two 500 g air-track gliders are each connected by identical springs with spring constant 25 N/m to the ends of the air track. The gliders are connected to each other by a spring with spring constant 2.0 N/m. One glider is pulled 8.0 cm to the side and released while the other is at rest at its equilibrium position. How long will it take until the glider that was initially at rest has all the motion while the first glider is at rest?
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Key Concepts
Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM)
Spring Constant and Hooke's Law
Energy Conservation in Oscillatory Systems
Vision is blurred if the head is vibrated at 29 Hz because the vibrations are resonant with the natural frequency of the eyeball in its socket. If the mass of the eyeball is 7.5 g, a typical value, what is the effective spring constant of the musculature that holds the eyeball in the socket?
A 350 g mass on a 45-cm-long string is released at an angle of 4.5° from vertical. It has a damping constant of 0.010 kg/s. After 25 s, (a) how many oscillations has it completed and (b) what fraction of the initial energy has been lost?
A 100 g block attached to a spring with spring constant 2.5 N/m oscillates horizontally on a frictionless table. Its velocity is 20 c/m when 𝓍 = -5.0 cm What is the block's position when the acceleration is maximum?
When the displacement of a mass on a spring is (½)A, what fraction of the energy is kinetic energy and what fraction is potential energy?
The amplitude of an oscillator decreases to 36.8% of its initial value in 10.0 s. What is the value of the time constant?