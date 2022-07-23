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Ch 15: Oscillations
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 15: OscillationsProblem 43c
Chapter 15, Problem 43c

A 100 g block attached to a spring with spring constant 2.5 N/m oscillates horizontally on a frictionless table. Its velocity is 20 c/m when 𝓍 = -5.0 cm What is the block's position when the acceleration is maximum?

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Convert all given quantities to SI units for consistency. The mass of the block is 100 g = 0.1 kg, the spring constant is 2.5 N/m, the velocity is 20 cm/s = 0.2 m/s, and the position is x = -5.0 cm = -0.05 m.
Recall that the acceleration of a block in simple harmonic motion is given by the formula: a = -ωx2, where ω is the angular frequency. The acceleration is maximum when the block is at its maximum displacement (amplitude).
Determine the angular frequency using the formula: ω = √(k/m), where k is the spring constant and m is the mass of the block.
The maximum displacement (amplitude) can be found using the conservation of energy principle: the total mechanical energy is constant and is the sum of kinetic energy and potential energy. Use the formula: E = 1/2kA2 = 1/2kx2 + 1/2mv2, where A is the amplitude, x is the position, and v is the velocity.
Once the amplitude is determined, the block's position when the acceleration is maximum is equal to the amplitude, as acceleration is maximum at the maximum displacement in simple harmonic motion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM)

Simple Harmonic Motion is a type of periodic motion where an object oscillates around an equilibrium position. In SHM, the restoring force is directly proportional to the displacement from the equilibrium and acts in the opposite direction. This motion can be described by sinusoidal functions, and key parameters include amplitude, frequency, and phase.
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Acceleration in SHM

In Simple Harmonic Motion, the acceleration of the oscillating object is maximum when it is at its maximum displacement from the equilibrium position. This is because the restoring force, which causes the acceleration, is greatest at these points. The relationship between acceleration, displacement, and the spring constant can be expressed as a = -k/m * x, where k is the spring constant, m is the mass, and x is the displacement.
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Equilibrium Position

The equilibrium position in a spring-mass system is the point where the net force acting on the mass is zero. For a spring, this is the position where the spring is neither compressed nor stretched. In the context of oscillation, the maximum displacement from this point corresponds to the maximum potential energy and minimum kinetic energy, while the maximum acceleration occurs at these extreme positions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An ultrasonic transducer, of the type used in medical ultrasound imaging, is a very thin disk (m = 0.10 g) driven back and forth in SHM at 1.0 MHz by an electromagnetic coil. What is the disk's maximum speed at this amplitude?

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Textbook Question

Your lab instructor has asked you to measure a spring constant using a dynamic method—letting it oscillate—rather than a static method of stretching it. You and your lab partner suspend the spring from a hook, hang different masses on the lower end, and start them oscillating. One of you uses a meter stick to measure the amplitude, the other uses a stopwatch to time 10 oscillations. Your data are as follows: Use the best-fit line of an appropriate graph to determine the spring constant.

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Textbook Question

Astronauts in space cannot weigh themselves by standing on a bathroom scale. Instead, they determine their mass by oscillating on a large spring. Suppose an astronaut attaches one end of a large spring to her belt and the other end to a hook on the wall of the space capsule. A fellow astronaut then pulls her away from the wall and releases her. The spring's length as a function of time is shown in FIGURE P15.46. What is her speed when the spring's length is 1.2 m?

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Textbook Question

A 350 g mass on a 45-cm-long string is released at an angle of 4.5° from vertical. It has a damping constant of 0.010 kg/s. After 25 s, (a) how many oscillations has it completed and (b) what fraction of the initial energy has been lost?

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Textbook Question

Two 500 g air-track gliders are each connected by identical springs with spring constant 25 N/m to the ends of the air track. The gliders are connected to each other by a spring with spring constant 2.0 N/m. One glider is pulled 8.0 cm to the side and released while the other is at rest at its equilibrium position. How long will it take until the glider that was initially at rest has all the motion while the first glider is at rest?

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Textbook Question

When the displacement of a mass on a spring is (½)A, what fraction of the energy is kinetic energy and what fraction is potential energy?

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