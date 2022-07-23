An air-track glider is attached to a spring. The glider is pulled to the right and released from rest at t = 0 s. It then oscillates with a period of 2.0 s and a maximum speed of 40 cm/s. What is the glider's position at t = 0.25 s?
Ch 15: Oscillations
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 15, Problem 6
What are the (a) amplitude, (b) frequency, and (c) phase constant of the oscillation shown in FIGURE EX15.6?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the amplitude of the oscillation. The amplitude is the maximum displacement from the equilibrium position (x = 0). From the graph, observe that the maximum displacement is 5 cm. Therefore, the amplitude is 5 cm.
Step 2: Determine the frequency of the oscillation. Frequency is the number of cycles completed per second. First, calculate the period (T), which is the time taken for one complete cycle. From the graph, one cycle starts at t = 0 s and ends at t = 4 s, so T = 4 s. Use the formula for frequency: f = 1/T.
Step 3: Analyze the phase constant. The phase constant determines the initial position and direction of motion at t = 0. From the graph, at t = 0, the displacement x is positive (approximately 2 cm), indicating a cosine function with a phase shift. Use the general equation for simple harmonic motion: x(t) = A cos(ωt + φ), where φ is the phase constant. Compare the graph to this equation to deduce φ.
Step 4: Relate the angular frequency (ω) to the frequency. Angular frequency is given by ω = 2πf. Substitute the frequency calculated in Step 2 into this formula to find ω.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. The amplitude, frequency, and phase constant are determined from the graph and equations. Ensure all units are consistent and verify the interpretation of the graph.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:6m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Amplitude
Amplitude is the maximum displacement of an oscillating object from its equilibrium position. In the context of simple harmonic motion, it represents the peak value of the oscillation, indicating how far the object moves from the center point. For the graph shown, the amplitude can be determined by measuring the maximum vertical distance from the equilibrium line (x=0) to the highest or lowest point of the wave.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:24
Amplitude Decay in an LRC Circuit
Frequency
Frequency is the number of complete cycles of oscillation that occur in a unit of time, typically measured in hertz (Hz). It is inversely related to the period of the oscillation, which is the time taken to complete one full cycle. In the provided graph, frequency can be calculated by observing the time it takes for the wave to repeat itself and using the formula f = 1/T, where T is the period.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:08
Circumference, Period, and Frequency in UCM
Phase Constant
The phase constant is a parameter that indicates the initial angle or position of the oscillating object at time t=0. It helps to describe the starting point of the oscillation in relation to the sine or cosine function used to model the motion. In the graph, the phase constant can be inferred from the position of the wave at the beginning of the time axis, determining how far the wave has shifted from its standard position.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:59
Phase Constant of a Wave Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question
3768
views
Textbook Question
FIGURE EX15.7 is the position-versus-time graph of a particle in simple harmonic motion. What is vmax?
2409
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
When a guitar string plays the note 'A,' the string vibrates at 440 Hz. What is the period of the vibration?
1746
views
Textbook Question
An object in SHM oscillates with a period of 4.0 s and an amplitude of 10 cm. How long does the object take to move from x = 0.0 cm to x = 6.0 cm?
2648
views
Textbook Question
FIGURE EX15.7 is the position-versus-time graph of a particle in simple harmonic motion. What is the phase constant?
2724
views
Textbook Question
An object in simple harmonic motion has an amplitude of 8.0 cm, n angular frequency of 0.25 rad/s, and a phase constant of π rad. Draw a velocity graph showing two cycles of the motion.
2332
views