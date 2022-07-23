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Ch 16: Traveling Waves
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 16: Traveling WavesProblem 34
Chapter 16, Problem 34

A sound wave with intensity 2.0 x 10-3 W/m2 is perceived to be modestly loud. Your eardrum is 6.0 mm in diameter. How much energy will be transferred to your eardrum while listening to this sound for 1.0 min?

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1
Understand Chargaff's rule: Chargaff's rule states that in a DNA molecule, the amount of adenine (A) is equal to the amount of thymine (T), and the amount of cytosine (C) is equal to the amount of guanine (G). This is due to the base-pairing nature of DNA, where A pairs with T and C pairs with G.
Recognize the implications of Chargaff's rule: The rule implies that the ratio of purines (adenine and guanine) to pyrimidines (cytosine and thymine) is consistent, and the total number of base pairs in a DNA molecule is always balanced.
Apply Chargaff's rule to analyze DNA composition: If you are given the percentage of one nucleotide, you can use the rule to determine the percentages of the other nucleotides. For example, if adenine makes up 30% of the DNA, thymine will also make up 30%, and cytosine and guanine will each make up 20%.
Evaluate the statements provided in the problem: Identify which statement aligns with the idea of complementary base pairing and the equal proportions of A-T and C-G as described by Chargaff's rule.
Select the statement that best reflects Chargaff's rule: The correct statement will likely involve the relationship between the quantities of adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine in a DNA molecule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chargaff's Rule

Chargaff's Rule states that in a double-stranded DNA molecule, the amount of adenine (A) is equal to thymine (T), and the amount of cytosine (C) is equal to guanine (G). This principle is fundamental in understanding the base pairing in DNA, where A pairs with T and C pairs with G, ensuring the stability and integrity of the genetic code.
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Base Pairing

Base pairing refers to the specific hydrogen bonding between nitrogenous bases in DNA. The complementary nature of base pairing, where A pairs with T and C pairs with G, is crucial for DNA replication and transcription, as it allows for accurate copying of genetic information during cell division.
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DNA Structure

The structure of DNA is a double helix formed by two strands of nucleotides running in opposite directions. Each nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. Understanding this structure is essential for grasping how Chargaff's Rule applies to the overall stability and function of DNA in biological systems.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A friend of yours is loudly singing a single note at 400 Hz while racing toward you at 25.0 m/s on a day when the speed of sound is 340 m/s. What frequency do you hear?

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Textbook Question

A concert loudspeaker suspended high above the ground emits 35 W of sound power. A small microphone with a 1.0 cm² area is 50 m from the speaker. What is the sound intensity at the position of the microphone?

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Textbook Question

What are the sound intensity levels for sound waves of intensity 3.0 x 10-6 W/m2?

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Textbook Question

A loudspeaker at the origin emits a 120 Hz tone on a day when the speed of sound is 340 m/s. The phase difference between two points on the x-axis is 5.5 rad. What is the distance between these two points?

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Textbook Question

The intensity of electromagnetic waves from the sun is 1.4 kW/m² just above the earth's atmosphere. Eighty percent of this reaches the surface at noon on a clear summer day. Suppose you think of your back as a 30 cm x 50 cm rectangle. How many joules of solar energy fall on your back as you work on your tan for 1.0 h?

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Textbook Question

A sound source is located somewhere along the x-axis. Experiments show that the same wave front simultaneously reaches listeners at x = -7.0 m and x = ＋3.0 m. What is the x-coordinate of the source?

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