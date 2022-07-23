Decibel Scale

The decibel (dB) scale is a logarithmic scale used to measure sound intensity levels. It quantifies sound intensity relative to a reference intensity, typically 10⁻¹² W/m², using the formula L = 10 log₁₀(I/I₀), where L is the sound level in decibels, I is the intensity of the sound, and I₀ is the reference intensity. This scale allows for easier comparison of sound levels, as it compresses a wide range of intensities into a manageable numerical format.