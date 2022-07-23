Phase Difference

Phase difference refers to the difference in the phase of two waves at a given point in time, measured in radians. A phase difference of 5.5 radians indicates how far one wave is ahead or behind another. This concept is critical for determining the distance between two points on the x-axis, as the distance can be calculated using the formula Δx = (φ/2π)λ, where φ is the phase difference and λ is the wavelength.