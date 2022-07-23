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Ch 16: Traveling Waves
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 16: Traveling WavesProblem 51
Chapter 16, Problem 51

One cue your hearing system uses to localize a sound (i.e., to tell where a sound is coming from) is the slight difference in the arrival times of the sound at your ears. Your ears are spaced approximately 20 cm apart. Consider a sound source 5.0 m from the center of your head along a line 45° to your right. What is the difference in arrival times? Give your answer in microseconds. Hint: You are looking for the difference between two numbers that are nearly the same. What does this near equality imply about the necessary precision during intermediate stages of the calculation?

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Step 1: Understand the geometry of the problem. The sound source is located at a distance of 5.0 m from the center of the head and at an angle of 45° to the right. The ears are spaced 20 cm apart, and we need to calculate the difference in arrival times of the sound at the two ears.
Step 2: Calculate the distance from the sound source to each ear. Use the law of cosines or trigonometric relationships to find the distances. For the right ear, the distance is slightly shorter due to the angle, and for the left ear, the distance is slightly longer.
Step 3: Determine the time taken for the sound to reach each ear. Use the formula \( t = \frac{d}{v} \), where \( d \) is the distance and \( v \) is the speed of sound in air (approximately 343 m/s). Calculate the time for both ears.
Step 4: Find the difference in arrival times. Subtract the time for the right ear from the time for the left ear. Since the distances are very close, the difference will be small, so ensure high precision in intermediate calculations.
Step 5: Convert the time difference into microseconds. Multiply the result by \( 10^6 \) to express the time difference in microseconds, as required by the problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sound Localization

Sound localization is the ability of the auditory system to identify the origin of a sound in the environment. This process relies on various cues, including the time difference in sound arrival at each ear, which helps determine the direction of the sound source. The brain processes these differences to create a spatial map of sounds, allowing for accurate localization.
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Interaural Time Difference (ITD)

Interaural Time Difference (ITD) refers to the difference in the time it takes for a sound to reach each ear. When a sound originates from one side, it reaches the closer ear slightly earlier than the farther ear. This time difference, which can be as small as microseconds, is crucial for the brain to determine the direction of the sound source, especially for low-frequency sounds.
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Geometry of Sound Propagation

The geometry of sound propagation involves understanding how sound waves travel through space and how their paths can be affected by the position of the sound source relative to the listener. In this scenario, the distance between the ears and the angle of the sound source create a right triangle, allowing for the calculation of the time difference based on the speed of sound and the geometry of the situation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

String 1 in FIGURE P16.47 has linear density 2.0 g/m and string 2 has linear density. A student sends pulses in both directions by quickly pulling up on the knot, then releasing it. What should the string lengths L₁ and L₂ be if the pulses are to reach the ends of the strings simultaneously?

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Textbook Question

A 20.0-cm-long, 10.0-cm-diameter cylinder with a piston at one end contains 1.34 kg of an unknown liquid. Using the piston to compress the length of the liquid by 1.00 mm increases the pressure by 41.0 atm. What is the speed of sound in the liquid?

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Textbook Question

Earthquakes are essentially sound waves—called seismic waves—traveling through the earth. Because the earth is solid, it can support both longitudinal and transverse seismic waves. The speed of longitudinal waves, called P waves, is 8000 m/s. Transverse waves, called S waves, travel at a slower 4500 m/s. A seismograph records the two waves from a distant earthquake. If the S wave arrives 2.0 min after the P wave, how far away was the earthquake? You can assume that the waves travel in straight lines, although actual seismic waves follow more complex routes.

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Textbook Question

A sound wave is described by D(y,t)=(0.0200mm)×sin[(8.96rad/m)y+(3140rad/s)t+π/4rad]D(y, t) = (0.0200 \, \(\text{mm}\)) \(\times\) \(\sin\)[(8.96 \, \(\text{rad/m}\))y + (3140 \, \(\text{rad/s}\))t + \(\pi\)/4 \, \(\text{rad}\)], where yy is in mm and tt is in ss. Along which axis is the air oscillating?

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Textbook Question

A helium-neon laser beam has a wavelength in air of 633 nm. It takes 1.38 ns for the light to travel through 30 cm of an unknown liquid. What is the wavelength of the laser beam in the liquid?

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Textbook Question

A wave on a string is described by D(x,t)=(2.00cm)×sin[(12.57rad/m)x(638rad/s)t]D(x,t) = (2.00 \, \(\text{cm}\)) \(\times\) \(\sin\)[(12.57 \, \(\text{rad/m}\))x - (638 \, \(\text{rad/s}\)) t], where xx is in mm and tt in ss. The linear density of the string is 5.00 g/m5.00\(\text{ g/m}\). What are The maximum speed of a point on the string?

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