19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
A 20.0-cm-long, 10.0-cm-diameter cylinder with a piston at one end contains 1.34 kg of an unknown liquid. Using the piston to compress the length of the liquid by 1.00 mm increases the pressure by 41.0 atm. What is the speed of sound in the liquid?
