0.10 mol of argon gas is admitted to an evacuated 50 cm3 container at 20°C. The gas then undergoes an isochoric heating to a temperature of 300°C. Show the process on a pV diagram. Include a proper scale on both axes.
A gas with initial state variables p1, V1, and T1 expands isothermally until V2 = 2V1. What are p2?
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Key Concepts
Isothermal Process
Ideal Gas Law
Boyle's Law
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0.10 mol of argon gas is admitted to an evacuated 50 cm3 container at 20°C. The gas then undergoes an isochoric heating to a temperature of 300°C. What is the final pressure of the gas?
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A gas with initial state variables p1, V1, and T1 expands isothermally until V2 = 2V1. What are T1?