A 20-cm-diameter cylinder that is 40 cm long contains 50 g of oxygen gas at 20°C. What is the reading of a pressure gauge attached to the tank?
A gas with initial state variables p1, V1, and T1 is cooled in an isochoric process until p2 = (1/3)p1. What are V2?
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Key Concepts
Isochoric Process
Ideal Gas Law
Charles's Law
A gas with initial state variables p1, V1, and T1 expands isothermally until V2 = 2V1. What are p2?
A 20-cm-diameter cylinder that is 40 cm long contains 50 g of oxygen gas at 20°C. What is the number density of the oxygen?
A 24-cm-diameter vertical cylinder is sealed at the top by a frictionless 20 kg piston. The piston is 84 cm above the bottom when the gas temperature is 303°C. The air above the piston is at 1.00 atm pressure. What will the height of the piston be if the temperature is lowered to 15°C?
A gas with initial state variables p1, V1, and T1 expands isothermally until V2 = 2V1. What are T1?
The solar corona is a very hot atmosphere surrounding the visible surface of the sun. X-ray emissions from the corona show that its temperature is about 2×106 K. The gas pressure in the corona is about 0.03 Pa. Estimate the number density of particles in the solar corona.