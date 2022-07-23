A gas at 100°C fills volume V₀. If the pressure is held constant, what is the volume if the Kelvin temperature is doubled?
A 20-cm-diameter cylinder that is 40 cm long contains 50 g of oxygen gas at 20°C. What is the number density of the oxygen?
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Key Concepts
Number Density
Ideal Gas Law
Volume of a Cylinder
A 20-cm-diameter cylinder that is 40 cm long contains 50 g of oxygen gas at 20°C. What is the reading of a pressure gauge attached to the tank?
The total lung capacity of a typical adult is 5.0 L. Approximately 20% of the air is oxygen. At sea level and at a body temperature of 37°C, how many oxygen molecules do the lungs contain at the end of a strong inhalation?
A gas with initial state variables p1, V1, and T1 is cooled in an isochoric process until p2 = (1/3)p1. What are V2?
A gas with initial state variables p1, V1, and T1 expands isothermally until V2 = 2V1. What are T1?
The solar corona is a very hot atmosphere surrounding the visible surface of the sun. X-ray emissions from the corona show that its temperature is about 2×106 K. The gas pressure in the corona is about 0.03 Pa. Estimate the number density of particles in the solar corona.