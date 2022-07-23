Step 1: Begin by identifying the key variables in the problem. The diameter of the cylinder is 6.0 cm, so the radius is half of that, 3.0 cm or 0.03 m. The length of the cylinder is 10 cm or 0.1 m. The mass of oxygen is 100 mg or 0.1 g, which can be converted to kilograms as 0.0001 kg. The atmospheric pressure is given as 100 kPa, and the force required to pull the cap off is 184 N.