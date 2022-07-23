Textbook Question
–60 J of work are done on the gas in the process shown in FIGURE EX19.2. What is p₁ in kPa?
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–60 J of work are done on the gas in the process shown in FIGURE EX19.2. What is p₁ in kPa?
What is the maximum mass of ethyl alcohol you could boil with 1000 J of heat, starting from 20°C?
How much heat energy must be added to a 6.0-cm-diameter copper sphere to raise its temperature from −50°C to 150°C?
A rapidly spinning paddle wheel raises the temperature of 200 mL of water from 21°C to 25°C. How much heat is transferred?
Draw a first-law bar chart (see Figure 19.12) for the gas process in FIGURE EX19.7.
80 J of work are done on the gas in the process shown in FIGURE EX19.3. What is V1 in cm3?