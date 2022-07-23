Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law, expressed as PV = nRT, relates the pressure (P), volume (V), and temperature (T) of an ideal gas, where n is the number of moles and R is the ideal gas constant. This law is fundamental in thermodynamics and allows for the calculation of pressure when the volume and temperature of a gas are known. In this problem, it can be used to find the pressure after determining the work done and the change in internal energy.