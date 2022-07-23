Mass of the Sphere

To apply the heat energy calculation, we need to determine the mass of the copper sphere. The mass can be calculated using the formula m = ρV, where ρ is the density of copper (approximately 8.96 g/cm³) and V is the volume of the sphere. The volume of a sphere is given by V = (4/3)πr³, where r is the radius. This step is essential for finding the total heat energy required.