500 J of heat energy are transferred to a gas during a process in which the gas expands at constant pressure from 400 cm3 to 800 cm3. The gas's thermal energy increases by 300 J during this process. What is the gas pressure?
A rapidly spinning paddle wheel raises the temperature of 200 mL of water from 21°C to 25°C. How much heat is transferred?
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Key Concepts
Specific Heat Capacity
Heat Transfer Equation
Mass of Water
What is the maximum mass of ethyl alcohol you could boil with 1000 J of heat, starting from 20°C?
How much heat energy must be added to a 6.0-cm-diameter copper sphere to raise its temperature from −50°C to 150°C?
One way you keep from overheating is by perspiring. Evaporation—a phase change—requires heat, and the heat energy is removed from your body. Evaporation is much like boiling, only water's heat of vaporization at 35°C is a somewhat larger 24×105 J/kg because at lower temperatures more energy is required to break the molecular bonds. Very strenuous activity can cause an adult human to produce 30 g of perspiration per minute. If all the perspiration evaporates, rather than dripping off, at what rate (in J/s) is it possible to exhaust heat by perspiring?
Draw a first-law bar chart (see Figure 19.12) for the gas process in FIGURE EX19.7.
80 J of work are done on the gas in the process shown in FIGURE EX19.3. What is V1 in cm3?