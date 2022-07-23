Energy Transfer and Time

The rate of energy transfer is related to both the thermal conductivity of the material and the temperature difference between the two objects. In this scenario, the time it takes for the spoon to transfer 25 J of energy to your hand can be calculated using the formula Q = k * A * (ΔT / d) * t, where Q is the heat transferred, k is the thermal conductivity, A is the cross-sectional area, ΔT is the temperature difference, and d is the distance.