Calculate the weight of the copper piston. The weight is given by W = m g , where m is the mass of the piston and g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.8 m/s 2 2 ). To find the mass, use the density of copper ( 8.96 g/cm 3 3 ) and the volume of the piston. The volume of the piston is the area of its base multiplied by its thickness: V = A h , where h is the thickness (4.0 cm).