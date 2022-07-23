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Ch 19: Work, Heat, and the First Law of Thermodynamics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 19: Work, Heat, and the First Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 51
Chapter 19, Problem 51

0.25 mol of a gas are compressed at a constant pressure of 250 kPa from 6000 cm3 to 2000 cm3, then expanded at a constant temperature back to 6000 cm3. What is the net work done on the gas?

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The net work done on the gas involves two processes: (1) compression at constant pressure and (2) expansion at constant temperature. Work is calculated differently for each process, so we will address them separately.
Step 2: Calculate the work done during the compression process. For a constant pressure process, the work done is given by the formula: W=P×(Vf-Vi), where P is the pressure, Vi is the initial volume, and Vf is the final volume. Convert the volumes from cm³ to m³ (1 cm³ = 10⁻⁶ m³) before substituting into the formula.
Step 3: Calculate the work done during the expansion process. For a constant temperature process (isothermal), the work done is given by the formula: W=nRT×ln(Vf/Vi), where n is the number of moles, R is the gas constant (8.314 J/mol·K), T is the temperature, and Vi and Vf are the initial and final volumes, respectively. You will need to know the temperature to proceed with this calculation.
Step 4: Determine the net work done on the gas. The net work is the sum of the work done during the compression and expansion processes. Be mindful of the signs: work done on the gas (compression) is positive, while work done by the gas (expansion) is negative.
Step 5: Substitute the given values into the formulas and simplify. For compression, use P=250 kPa, Vi=6000 cm3, and Vf=2000 cm3. For expansion, use n=0.25, R=8.314, and the appropriate temperature value. Combine the results to find the net work.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Work Done on a Gas

In thermodynamics, the work done on a gas during a process can be calculated using the formula W = PΔV, where P is the pressure and ΔV is the change in volume. For processes at constant pressure, this formula simplifies the calculation of work, allowing us to determine how much energy is transferred to or from the gas as it expands or compresses.
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Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law, represented as PV = nRT, relates the pressure (P), volume (V), and temperature (T) of an ideal gas, where n is the number of moles and R is the ideal gas constant. This law is essential for understanding the behavior of gases under various conditions and can help in calculating changes in state during thermodynamic processes.
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Isothermal Process

An isothermal process is a thermodynamic process that occurs at a constant temperature. During this type of process, the internal energy of an ideal gas remains constant, and any heat added to the system is used to do work. Understanding isothermal processes is crucial for analyzing the expansion phase of the gas in the given question, as it affects the work done during that stage.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 6.0-cm-diameter cylinder of nitrogen gas has a 4.0-cm-thick movable copper piston. The cylinder is oriented vertically, as shown in FIGURE P19.49, and the air above the piston is evacuated. When the gas temperature is 20°C, the piston floats 20 cm above the bottom of the cylinder. What is the gas pressure?

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Textbook Question

2.0 mol of gas are at 30 °C and a pressure of 1.5 atm. How much work must be done on the gas to compress it to one third of its initial volume at constant pressure?

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Textbook Question

An ideal-gas process is described by p=cV1/2, where c is a constant. Find an expression for the work done on the gas in this process as the volume changes from V1 to V2.

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Textbook Question

An ideal-gas process is described by p=cV1/2, where c is a constant. 0.033 mol of gas at an initial temperature of 150°C is compressed, using this process, from 300 cm3 to 200 cm3. How much work is done on the gas?

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Textbook Question

A 6.0-cm-diameter cylinder of nitrogen gas has a 4.0-cm-thick movable copper piston. The cylinder is oriented vertically, as shown in FIGURE P19.49, and the air above the piston is evacuated. When the gas temperature is 20°C, the piston floats 20 cm above the bottom of the cylinder. What is the new equilibrium temperature of the gas?

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Textbook Question

A 10-cm-diameter cylinder contains argon gas at 10 atm pressure and a temperature of 50°C. A piston can slide in and out of the cylinder. The cylinder's initial length is 20 cm. 2500 J of heat are transferred to the gas, causing the gas to expand at constant pressure. What are the final length of the cylinder?

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