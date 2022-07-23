Step 3: Calculate the work done during the expansion process. For a constant temperature process (isothermal), the work done is given by the formula: W = n R T × ln ( V f / V i ) , where n is the number of moles, R is the gas constant (8.314 J/mol·K), T is the temperature, and V i and V f are the initial and final volumes, respectively. You will need to know the temperature to proceed with this calculation.