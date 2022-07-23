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Ch 19: Work, Heat, and the First Law of Thermodynamics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 19: Work, Heat, and the First Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 50b
Chapter 19, Problem 50b

2.0 mol of gas are at 30 °C and a pressure of 1.5 atm. How much work must be done on the gas to compress it to one third of its initial volume at constant pressure?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Start by identifying the formula for work done on a gas at constant pressure. The work done, \( W \), is given by \( W = -P \Delta V \), where \( P \) is the pressure and \( \Delta V \) is the change in volume.
Step 2: Express the change in volume, \( \Delta V \), as \( \Delta V = V_f - V_i \), where \( V_i \) is the initial volume and \( V_f \) is the final volume. Since the gas is compressed to one third of its initial volume, \( V_f = \frac{1}{3} V_i \).
Step 3: Substitute \( V_f = \frac{1}{3} V_i \) into the expression for \( \Delta V \): \( \Delta V = \frac{1}{3} V_i - V_i = -\frac{2}{3} V_i \).
Step 4: Use the ideal gas law, \( PV = nRT \), to calculate the initial volume, \( V_i \). Rearrange the equation to \( V_i = \frac{nRT}{P} \), where \( n = 2.0 \) mol, \( R = 0.0821 \, \text{L·atm/(mol·K)} \), \( T = 30 + 273 = 303 \, \text{K} \), and \( P = 1.5 \, \text{atm} \).
Step 5: Substitute \( P \), \( \Delta V \), and \( V_i \) into the work formula \( W = -P \Delta V \). This will give you the work done on the gas during compression. Remember to keep the units consistent throughout the calculation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for understanding the behavior of gases under various conditions, including changes in volume and pressure, which are relevant to the question about compressing gas.
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Work Done on a Gas

The work done on a gas during compression at constant pressure can be calculated using the formula W = PΔV, where W is work, P is pressure, and ΔV is the change in volume. This concept is crucial for determining how much work is required to compress the gas to one third of its initial volume.
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Constant Pressure Process

In a constant pressure process, the pressure of the gas remains unchanged while its volume changes. This condition simplifies calculations and is important for understanding how the gas behaves during compression, as it allows for the direct application of the work formula without needing to account for varying pressure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 6.0-cm-diameter cylinder of nitrogen gas has a 4.0-cm-thick movable copper piston. The cylinder is oriented vertically, as shown in FIGURE P19.49, and the air above the piston is evacuated. When the gas temperature is 20°C, the piston floats 20 cm above the bottom of the cylinder. What is the gas pressure?

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Textbook Question

An ideal-gas process is described by p=cV1/2, where c is a constant. Find an expression for the work done on the gas in this process as the volume changes from V1 to V2.

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0.25 mol of a gas are compressed at a constant pressure of 250 kPa from 6000 cm3 to 2000 cm3, then expanded at a constant temperature back to 6000 cm3. What is the net work done on the gas?

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An ideal-gas process is described by p=cV1/2, where c is a constant. 0.033 mol of gas at an initial temperature of 150°C is compressed, using this process, from 300 cm3 to 200 cm3. How much work is done on the gas?

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Textbook Question

A 6.0-cm-diameter cylinder of nitrogen gas has a 4.0-cm-thick movable copper piston. The cylinder is oriented vertically, as shown in FIGURE P19.49, and the air above the piston is evacuated. When the gas temperature is 20°C, the piston floats 20 cm above the bottom of the cylinder. What is the new equilibrium temperature of the gas?

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Textbook Question

A typical nuclear reactor generates 1000 MW (1000 MJ/s) of electric energy. In doing so, it produces 2000 MW of 'waste heat' that must be removed from the reactor to keep it from melting down. Many reactors are sited next to large bodies of water so that they can use the water for cooling. Consider a reactor where the intake water is at 18°C. State regulations limit the temperature of the output water to 30°C so as not to harm aquatic organisms. How many liters of cooling water have to be pumped through the reactor each minute?

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