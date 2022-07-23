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Ch 19: Work, Heat, and the First Law of Thermodynamics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 19: Work, Heat, and the First Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 65d
Chapter 19, Problem 65d

A monatomic gas is adiabatically compressed to 1/8 of its initial volume. Does each of the following quantities change? If so, does it increase or decrease, and by what factor? If not, why not? The molar specific heat at constant volume.

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Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of molar specific heat at constant volume (Cv). For a monatomic gas, Cv is a constant value determined by the degrees of freedom of the gas molecules. Specifically, Cv = (3/2)R, where R is the universal gas constant.
Step 2: Recognize that Cv is a property of the gas itself and depends only on the type of gas and its molecular structure. It does not depend on external conditions such as volume, pressure, or temperature.
Step 3: Recall that in an adiabatic process, there is no heat exchange with the surroundings (Q = 0). While other thermodynamic quantities like pressure, temperature, and volume may change during adiabatic compression, Cv remains unchanged because it is intrinsic to the gas.
Step 4: Conclude that the molar specific heat at constant volume (Cv) does not change during the adiabatic compression of the monatomic gas. This is because Cv is a fixed property of the gas and is independent of the process being performed.
Step 5: Summarize that the molar specific heat at constant volume remains constant and does not increase or decrease, nor does it change by any factor during the adiabatic compression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Specific Heat at Constant Volume (C_v)

The molar specific heat at constant volume (C_v) is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one mole of a substance by one degree Celsius while keeping the volume constant. For a monatomic ideal gas, C_v is a constant value, specifically 3/2 R, where R is the universal gas constant. This property is intrinsic to the gas and does not change with volume or pressure under adiabatic processes.
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Adiabatic Process

An adiabatic process is a thermodynamic process in which no heat is exchanged with the surroundings. In such processes, any change in internal energy is solely due to work done on or by the system. For a monatomic gas undergoing adiabatic compression, the temperature increases as the volume decreases, but the specific heat capacities remain constant, as they are properties of the gas itself.
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Ideal Gas Law

The ideal gas law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of an ideal gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law helps in understanding how changes in volume and temperature affect the state of the gas. In the context of adiabatic processes, the ideal gas law can be used to derive relationships between these variables, but it does not affect the intrinsic properties like specific heat.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Most stars are main-sequence stars, a group of stars for which size, mass, surface temperature, and radiated power are closely related. The sun, for instance, is a yellow main-sequence star with a surface temperature of 5800 K. For a main-sequence star whose mass M is more than twice that of the sun, the total radiated power, relative to the sun, is approximately P/Psun=1.5(M/Msun)3.5. The star Regulus A is a bluish main-sequence star with mass 3.8Msun and radius 3.1Rsun. What is the surface temperature of Regulus A?

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Textbook Question

14 g of nitrogen gas at STP are adiabatically compressed to a pressure of 20 atm. What is the compression ratio Vmax/Vmin?

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Textbook Question

One cylinder in the diesel engine of a truck has an initial volume of 600 cm3. Air is admitted to the cylinder at 30°C and a pressure of 1.0 atm. The piston rod then does 400 J of work to rapidly compress the air. What are its final temperature and volume?

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Textbook Question

Liquid helium, with a boiling point of 4.2 K, is used in ultralow-temperature experiments and also for cooling the superconducting magnets used in MRI imaging in medicine. Storing liquid helium so far below room temperature is a challenge because even a small 'heat leak' will boil the helium away. A standard helium dewar, shown in FIGURE P19.67, has an inner stainless-steel cylinder filled with liquid helium surrounded by an outer cylindrical shell filled with liquid nitrogen at –196°C. The space between is a vacuum. The small structural supports have very low thermal conductivity, so you can assume that radiation is the only heat transfer between the helium and its surroundings. Suppose the helium cylinder is 16 cm in diameter and 30 cm tall and that all walls have an emissivity of 0.25. The density of liquid helium is 125 kg/m3 and its heat of vaporization is 2.1×104 J/kg. What is the mass of helium in the filled cylinder?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE P19.62 shows a thermodynamic process followed by 120 mg of helium. How much heat energy is transferred to or from the gas during each of the three segments?

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Textbook Question

14 g of nitrogen gas at STP are pressurized in an isochoric process to a pressure of 20 atm. What are the final temperature?

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