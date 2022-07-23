2.0 mol of gas are at 30 °C and a pressure of 1.5 atm. How much work must be done on the gas to compress it to one third of its initial volume at constant pressure?
An ideal-gas process is described by p=cV1/2, where c is a constant. Find an expression for the work done on the gas in this process as the volume changes from V1 to V2.
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Work Done by a Gas
Integration in Physics
0.25 mol of a gas are compressed at a constant pressure of 250 kPa from 6000 cm3 to 2000 cm3, then expanded at a constant temperature back to 6000 cm3. What is the net work done on the gas?
n moles of an ideal gas at temperature T1 and volume V1 expand isothermally until the volume has doubled. In terms of n, T1, and V1, what is the final temperature?
An ideal-gas process is described by p=cV1/2, where c is a constant. 0.033 mol of gas at an initial temperature of 150°C is compressed, using this process, from 300 cm3 to 200 cm3. How much work is done on the gas?
A 6.0-cm-diameter cylinder of nitrogen gas has a 4.0-cm-thick movable copper piston. The cylinder is oriented vertically, as shown in FIGURE P19.49, and the air above the piston is evacuated. When the gas temperature is 20°C, the piston floats 20 cm above the bottom of the cylinder. What is the new equilibrium temperature of the gas?
A 10-cm-diameter cylinder contains argon gas at 10 atm pressure and a temperature of 50°C. A piston can slide in and out of the cylinder. The cylinder's initial length is 20 cm. 2500 J of heat are transferred to the gas, causing the gas to expand at constant pressure. What are the final length of the cylinder?