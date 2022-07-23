Calculate the work done (W) by the gas during the process. For example, if the process involves a pressure-volume change, use the formula: W = ∫ P dV. If the process is isothermal for an ideal gas, W can also be calculated using: W = nRT ln(Vf/Vi), where n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, T is the temperature, and Vf and Vi are the final and initial volumes, respectively.