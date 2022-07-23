Most stars are main-sequence stars, a group of stars for which size, mass, surface temperature, and radiated power are closely related. The sun, for instance, is a yellow main-sequence star with a surface temperature of 5800 K. For a main-sequence star whose mass M is more than twice that of the sun, the total radiated power, relative to the sun, is approximately P/Psun=1.5(M/Msun)3.5. The star Regulus A is a bluish main-sequence star with mass 3.8Msun and radius 3.1Rsun. What is the surface temperature of Regulus A?
In Problems 75, 76, and 77 you are given the equation used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to write a realistic problem for which this is the correct equation.
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Thermodynamic Processes
Natural Logarithm in Thermodynamics
One cylinder in the diesel engine of a truck has an initial volume of 600 cm3. Air is admitted to the cylinder at 30°C and a pressure of 1.0 atm. The piston rod then does 400 J of work to rapidly compress the air. What are its final temperature and volume?
FIGURE CP19.80 shows a thermodynamic process followed by 0.015 mol of hydrogen. How much heat energy is transferred to the gas?
10 g of aluminum at 200°C and 20 g of copper are dropped into 50 cm3 of ethyl alcohol at 15°C. The temperature quickly comes to 25°C. What was the initial temperature of the copper?
A lava flow is threatening to engulf a small town. A 400-m-wide, 35-cm-thick tongue of 1200°C lava is advancing at the rate of 1.0 m per minute. The mayor devises a plan to stop the lava in its tracks by flying in large quantities of 20°C water and dousing it. The lava has density 2500 kg/m3, specific heat 1100 J/kg K, melting temperature 800°C, and heat of fusion 4.0×105 J/kg. How many liters of water per minute, at a minimum, will be needed to save the town?
A flow-through electric water heater has a 20 kW electric heater inside an insulated 2.0-cm-diameter pipe so that water flowing through the pipe will have good thermal contact with the heater. Assume that all the heat energy is transferred to the water. Suppose the inlet water temperature is 12°C and the flow rate is 8.0 L/min (about that of a standard shower head). What is the outlet temperature?