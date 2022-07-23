Most stars are main-sequence stars, a group of stars for which size, mass, surface temperature, and radiated power are closely related. The sun, for instance, is a yellow main-sequence star with a surface temperature of 5800 K. For a main-sequence star whose mass M is more than twice that of the sun, the total radiated power, relative to the sun, is approximately P/P sun =1.5(M/M sun )3.5. The star Regulus A is a bluish main-sequence star with mass 3.8M sun and radius 3.1R sun . What is the surface temperature of Regulus A?