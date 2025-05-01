What is the maximum mass of ethyl alcohol you could boil with 1000 J of heat, starting from 20°C?
One way you keep from overheating is by perspiring. Evaporation—a phase change—requires heat, and the heat energy is removed from your body. Evaporation is much like boiling, only water's heat of vaporization at 35°C is a somewhat larger 24×105 J/kg because at lower temperatures more energy is required to break the molecular bonds. Very strenuous activity can cause an adult human to produce 30 g of perspiration per minute. If all the perspiration evaporates, rather than dripping off, at what rate (in J/s) is it possible to exhaust heat by perspiring?
Key Concepts
Evaporation and Heat of Vaporization
Perspiration and Cooling Mechanism
Rate of Heat Exhaustion Calculation
Two cars collide head-on while each is traveling at 80 km/h. Suppose all their kinetic energy is transformed into the thermal energy of the wrecks. What is the temperature increase of each car? You can assume that each car's specific heat is that of iron.
How much heat energy must be added to a 6.0-cm-diameter copper sphere to raise its temperature from −50°C to 150°C?
A rapidly spinning paddle wheel raises the temperature of 200 mL of water from 21°C to 25°C. How much heat is transferred?
An experiment measures the temperature of a 500 g substance while steadily supplying heat to it. FIGURE EX19.20 shows the results of the experiment. What are the heats of fusion and vaporization?
A 750 g aluminum pan is removed from the stove and plunged into a sink filled with 10.0 L of water at 20.0°C . The water temperature quickly rises to 24.0°C. What was the initial temperature of the pan in °C and in °F?