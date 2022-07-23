Step 3: Use the Maxwell-Boltzmann speed distribution formula to find the fraction of molecules with speeds between 700 m/s and 1000 m/s. The probability density function is given by \( f(v) = 4 \pi \left( \frac{m}{2 \pi k_B T} \right)^{3/2} v^2 e^{-\frac{mv^2}{2k_B T}} \), where \( m \) is the mass of a nitrogen molecule, \( k_B \) is Boltzmann's constant (\( 1.38 \times 10^{-23} \) J/K), \( T \) is temperature, and \( v \) is speed. Integrate this function over the range \( v = 700 \) m/s to \( v = 1000 \) m/s to find the fraction of molecules in this speed range.