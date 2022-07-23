Textbook Question
A cylinder of nitrogen and a cylinder of neon are at the same temperature and pressure. The mean free path of a nitrogen molecule is 150 nm. What is the mean free path of a neon atom?
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A cylinder of nitrogen and a cylinder of neon are at the same temperature and pressure. The mean free path of a nitrogen molecule is 150 nm. What is the mean free path of a neon atom?
The mean free path of a molecule in a gas is 300 nm. What will the mean free path be if the gas temperature is doubled at (a) constant volume and (b) constant pressure?
Integrated circuits are manufactured in vacuum chambers in which the air pressure is 1.0 x 10-10 of Hg. What are (a) the number density and (b) the mean free path of a molecule? Assume T = 20℃.
Eleven molecules have speeds 15, 16, 17, …, 25 m/s. Calculate (a) vavg and (b) vrms.