Skip to main content
Ch 20: The Micro/Macro Connection
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 20: The Micro/Macro ConnectionProblem 1
Chapter 20, Problem 1

The mean free path of a molecule in a gas is 300 nm. What will the mean free path be if the gas temperature is doubled at (a) constant volume and (b) constant pressure?

Verified step by step guidance
1
The mean free path (λ) of a molecule in a gas is given by the formula: λ=1√2πd2n, where d2 is the molecular diameter and n is the number density of molecules. The number density depends on the pressure, temperature, and volume of the gas.
For part (a), at constant volume, the number density n is proportional to PT, where P is pressure and T is temperature. Since the volume is constant and the temperature is doubled, the number density n will decrease by a factor of 2. Substituting this into the formula for mean free path, the mean free path λ will increase by a factor of 2.
For part (b), at constant pressure, the number density n is proportional to 1T. Since the temperature is doubled, the number density n will decrease by a factor of 2. Substituting this into the formula for mean free path, the mean free path λ will increase by a factor of 2.
To summarize, in both cases (a) constant volume and (b) constant pressure, the mean free path will increase by a factor of 2 when the temperature is doubled.
Finally, multiply the initial mean free path (300 nm) by the factor of 2 to determine the new mean free path in each case. This step involves simple multiplication.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean Free Path

The mean free path is the average distance a molecule travels between collisions with other molecules. It is influenced by factors such as the density of the gas and the size of the molecules. In general, a higher density or larger molecules result in a shorter mean free path, while a lower density or smaller molecules lead to a longer mean free path.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:20
Mean Free Path

Kinetic Theory of Gases

The kinetic theory of gases describes the behavior of gases in terms of the motion of their molecules. It states that gas temperature is proportional to the average kinetic energy of the molecules. When the temperature of a gas increases, the molecules move faster, which can affect the mean free path depending on whether the volume or pressure is held constant.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:50
Introduction to Kinetic-Molecular Theory

Ideal Gas Law

The ideal gas law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law helps to understand how changes in temperature affect gas behavior. Under constant volume, increasing temperature leads to increased pressure, while under constant pressure, the volume must increase to accommodate the higher temperature, impacting the mean free path.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:21
Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A cylinder of nitrogen and a cylinder of neon are at the same temperature and pressure. The mean free path of a nitrogen molecule is 150 nm. What is the mean free path of a neon atom?

1703
views
Textbook Question

Integrated circuits are manufactured in vacuum chambers in which the air pressure is 1.0 x 10-10 of Hg. What are (a) the number density and (b) the mean free path of a molecule? Assume T = 20℃.

1662
views
Textbook Question

A 1.0 m ✕ 1.0 m ✕ 1.0 m cube of nitrogen gas is at 20℃ and 1.0 atm. Estimate the number of molecules in the cube with a speed between 700 m/s and 1000 m/s.

1801
views