Textbook Question
A cylinder of nitrogen and a cylinder of neon are at the same temperature and pressure. The mean free path of a nitrogen molecule is 150 nm. What is the mean free path of a neon atom?
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A cylinder of nitrogen and a cylinder of neon are at the same temperature and pressure. The mean free path of a nitrogen molecule is 150 nm. What is the mean free path of a neon atom?
Integrated circuits are manufactured in vacuum chambers in which the air pressure is 1.0 x 10-10 of Hg. What are (a) the number density and (b) the mean free path of a molecule? Assume T = 20℃.
A 1.0 m ✕ 1.0 m ✕ 1.0 m cube of nitrogen gas is at 20℃ and 1.0 atm. Estimate the number of molecules in the cube with a speed between 700 m/s and 1000 m/s.