5.0 x 1023 nitrogen molecules collide with a 10 cm2 wall each second. Assume that the molecules all travel with a speed of 400 m/s and strike the wall head-on. What is the pressure on the wall?
A 100 cm³ box contains helium at a pressure of 2.0 atm and a temperature of 100℃. It is placed in thermal contact with a 200 cm³ box containing argon at a pressure of 4.0 atm and a temperature of 400℃. How much heat energy is transferred, and in which direction?
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Key Concepts
Thermal Energy Transfer
Ideal Gas Law
Specific Heat Capacity
What is the total rotational kinetic energy of 1.0 mol of nitrogen gas at 300 K?
A gas of 1.0 x 1020 atoms or molecules has 1.0 J of thermal energy. Its molar specific heat at constant pressure is 20.8 J/ mol K. What is the temperature of the gas?
2.0 g of helium at an initial temperature of 300 K interacts thermally with 8.0 g of oxygen at an initial temperature of 600 K. How much heat energy is transferred, and in which direction?
A 100 cm³ box contains helium at a pressure of 2.0 atm and a temperature of 100℃. It is placed in thermal contact with a 200 cm³ box containing argon at a pressure of 4.0 atm and a temperature of 400℃. What is the final thermal energy of each gas?
FIGURE P20.57 shows the thermal energy of 0.14 mol of gas as a function of temperature. What is Cᵥ for this gas?