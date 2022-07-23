What is the total rotational kinetic energy of 1.0 mol of nitrogen gas at 300 K?
A gas of 1.0 x 1020 atoms or molecules has 1.0 J of thermal energy. Its molar specific heat at constant pressure is 20.8 J/ mol K. What is the temperature of the gas?
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Key Concepts
Thermal Energy
Molar Specific Heat
Ideal Gas Law
A nitrogen molecule consists of two nitrogen atoms separated by 0.11 nm, the bond length. Treat the molecule as a rotating dumbbell and find the rms angular velocity at this temperature of a nitrogen molecule around the z-axis, as shown in Figure 20.10.
2.0 g of helium at an initial temperature of 300 K interacts thermally with 8.0 g of oxygen at an initial temperature of 600 K. How much heat energy is transferred, and in which direction?
A 100 cm³ box contains helium at a pressure of 2.0 atm and a temperature of 100℃. It is placed in thermal contact with a 200 cm³ box containing argon at a pressure of 4.0 atm and a temperature of 400℃. What is the final thermal energy of each gas?
A 100 cm³ box contains helium at a pressure of 2.0 atm and a temperature of 100℃. It is placed in thermal contact with a 200 cm³ box containing argon at a pressure of 4.0 atm and a temperature of 400℃. How much heat energy is transferred, and in which direction?
FIGURE P20.57 shows the thermal energy of 0.14 mol of gas as a function of temperature. What is Cᵥ for this gas?