Root Mean Square Speed (rms speed)

The root mean square speed is a measure of the average speed of particles in a gas. It is calculated from the kinetic theory of gases and is given by the formula v_rms = sqrt(3kT/m), where k is the Boltzmann constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and m is the mass of a gas molecule. This concept is crucial for understanding the motion of gas molecules and their kinetic energy.