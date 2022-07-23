What is the total rotational kinetic energy of 1.0 mol of nitrogen gas at 300 K?
A nitrogen molecule consists of two nitrogen atoms separated by 0.11 nm, the bond length. Treat the molecule as a rotating dumbbell and find the rms angular velocity at this temperature of a nitrogen molecule around the z-axis, as shown in Figure 20.10.
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Key Concepts
Bond Length
RMS Angular Velocity
Rotational Motion
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