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Ch 20: The Micro/Macro Connection
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 20: The Micro/Macro ConnectionProblem 65b
Chapter 20, Problem 65b

A monatomic gas is adiabatically compressed to 1/8 of its initial volume. Does each of the following quantities change? If so, does it increase or decrease, and by what factor? If not, why not? The mean free path.

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1
Understand the concept of mean free path: The mean free path is the average distance a particle travels between collisions. It depends on the density of the gas and the cross-sectional area of the particles.
Recall that during adiabatic compression, the volume of the gas decreases, which increases the density of the gas. The density is inversely proportional to the volume, so if the volume is reduced to ⅛ of its initial value, the density increases by a factor of 8.
The mean free path is inversely proportional to the density of the gas. Since the density increases by a factor of 8, the mean free path decreases by the same factor.
Express the relationship mathematically: \( \lambda \propto \frac{1}{\rho} \), where \( \lambda \) is the mean free path and \( \rho \) is the density. If \( \rho \) increases by a factor of 8, \( \lambda \) decreases by a factor of 8.
Conclude that the mean free path decreases by a factor of 8 due to the increase in density caused by the adiabatic compression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean Free Path

The mean free path is the average distance a particle travels between collisions with other particles. It is influenced by the density of the gas and the size of the particles. In a gas, as the volume decreases, the density increases, leading to more frequent collisions and a shorter mean free path.
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Adiabatic Process

An adiabatic process is one in which no heat is exchanged with the surroundings. In the case of a gas being compressed adiabatically, the work done on the gas increases its internal energy, which can lead to a rise in temperature. This process affects the behavior of the gas, including its pressure and volume, but not its heat content.
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Gas Density

Gas density is defined as the mass of gas per unit volume. When a gas is compressed to a smaller volume, its density increases. This increase in density directly affects the mean free path, as a higher density results in more frequent particle collisions, thereby reducing the average distance traveled between these collisions.
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A monatomic gas is adiabatically compressed to 1/8 of its initial volume. Does each of the following quantities change? If so, does it increase or decrease, and by what factor? If not, why not? The thermal energy of the gas.

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