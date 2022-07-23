Consider a container like that shown in the Figure, with moles of a monatomic gas on one side and moles of a diatomic gas on the other. The monatomic gas has initial temperature . The diatomic gas has initial temperature . Show that the equilibrium temperature is
Consider a container like that shown in Figure, with moles of a monatomic gas on one side and moles of a diatomic gas on the other. The monatomic gas has initial temperature . The diatomic gas has initial temperature . Show that the equilibrium thermal energies are
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Thermal Energy
Equipartition of Energy
Thermal Equilibrium
A 2.0 mol sample of oxygen gas in a rigid, 15 L container is slowly cooled from 250℃ to 50℃ by being in thermal contact with a large bath of 50℃ water. What is the entropy change of (a) the gas and (b) the universe?
An experiment you're designing needs a gas with γ = 1.50. You recall from your physics class that no individual gas has this value, but it occurs to you that you could produce a gas with γ = 1.50 by mixing together a monatomic gas and a diatomic gas. What fraction of the molecules need to be monatomic?
A thin partition divides a container of volume V into two parts. One side contains nA moles of gas A in a fraction fA of the container; that is, VA = fAV. The other side contains nB moles of a different gas B at the same temperature in a fraction fB of the container. The partition is removed, allowing the gases to mix. Find an expression for the change of entropy. This is called the entropy of mixing.
n1 moles of a monatomic gas and n2 moles of a diatomic gas are mixed together in a container. Derive an expression for the molar specific heat at constant volume of the mixture.