A water molecule has its three atoms arranged in a 'V' shape, so it has rotational kinetic energy around any of three mutually perpendicular axes. However, like diatomic molecules, its vibrational modes are not active at temperatures below 1000 K. What is the thermal energy of 2.0 mol of steam at a temperature of 160°C?
n moles of a diatomic gas with Cv = 5/2 R has initial pressure pi and volume Vi. The gas undergoes a process in which the pressure is directly proportional to the volume until the rms speed of the molecules has doubled. How much heat does this process require? Give your answer in terms of n, pi and Vi.
Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Root Mean Square Speed
Heat Transfer in Thermodynamic Processes
A monatomic gas is adiabatically compressed to 1/8 of its initial volume. Does each of the following quantities change? If so, does it increase or decrease, and by what factor? If not, why not? The mean free path.
The rms speed of the molecules in 1.0 g of hydrogen gas is 1800 m/s. 500 J of work are done to compress the gas while, in the same process, 1200 J of heat energy are transferred from the gas to the environment. Afterward, what is the rms speed of the molecules?
The 2010 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for the discovery of graphene, a two-dimensional form of carbon in which the atoms form a two-dimensional crystal-lattice sheet only one atom thick. Predict the molar specific heat of graphene. Give your answer as a multiple of R.
A monatomic gas is adiabatically compressed to 1/8 of its initial volume. Does each of the following quantities change? If so, does it increase or decrease, and by what factor? If not, why not? The thermal energy of the gas.
n1 moles of a monatomic gas and n2 moles of a diatomic gas are mixed together in a container. Derive an expression for the molar specific heat at constant volume of the mixture.