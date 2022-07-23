n moles of a diatomic gas with Cv = 5/2 R has initial pressure pi and volume Vi. The gas undergoes a process in which the pressure is directly proportional to the volume until the rms speed of the molecules has doubled. How much heat does this process require? Give your answer in terms of n, pi and Vi.
The 2010 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for the discovery of graphene, a two-dimensional form of carbon in which the atoms form a two-dimensional crystal-lattice sheet only one atom thick. Predict the molar specific heat of graphene. Give your answer as a multiple of R.
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Key Concepts
Graphene Structure
Molar Specific Heat
R (Universal Gas Constant)
A monatomic gas is adiabatically compressed to 1/8 of its initial volume. Does each of the following quantities change? If so, does it increase or decrease, and by what factor? If not, why not? The mean free path.
The rms speed of the molecules in 1.0 g of hydrogen gas is 1800 m/s. 500 J of work are done to compress the gas while, in the same process, 1200 J of heat energy are transferred from the gas to the environment. Afterward, what is the rms speed of the molecules?
A monatomic gas is adiabatically compressed to 1/8 of its initial volume. Does each of the following quantities change? If so, does it increase or decrease, and by what factor? If not, why not? The thermal energy of the gas.
A thin partition divides a container of volume V into two parts. One side contains nA moles of gas A in a fraction fA of the container; that is, VA = fAV. The other side contains nB moles of a different gas B at the same temperature in a fraction fB of the container. The partition is removed, allowing the gases to mix. Find an expression for the change of entropy. This is called the entropy of mixing.
n1 moles of a monatomic gas and n2 moles of a diatomic gas are mixed together in a container. Derive an expression for the molar specific heat at constant volume of the mixture.