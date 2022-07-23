Textbook Question
A gas following the pV trajectory of FIGURE EX21.11 does 60 J of work per cycle. What is Vmax?
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A gas following the pV trajectory of FIGURE EX21.11 does 60 J of work per cycle. What is Vmax?
The power output of a car engine running at 2400 rpm is 500 kW. How much (a) work is done and (b) heat is exhausted per cycle if the engine's thermal efficiency is 20%? Give your answers in kJ.
A Boeing 777 jet engine, the world's largest, has a power output of 82 MW. It burns jet fuel with an energy density of 43 MJ /kg. What is the engine's fuel consumption rate, in kg/s, if its efficiency is 30%?