A heat engine does 200 J of work per cycle while exhausting 400 J of waste heat. What is the engine's thermal efficiency?
A gas following the pV trajectory of FIGURE EX21.11 does 60 J of work per cycle. What is Vmax?
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Key Concepts
Work in Thermodynamics
Pressure-Volume (pV) Diagram
Max Volume (V_max)
The power output of a car engine running at 2400 rpm is 500 kW. How much (a) work is done and (b) heat is exhausted per cycle if the engine's thermal efficiency is 20%? Give your answers in kJ.
What are (a) the thermal efficiency and (b) the heat extracted from the hot reservoir for the heat engine shown in FIGURE EX21.16?
What are (a) Wout and QH and (b) the thermal efficiency for the heat engine shown in FIGURE EX21.14?
A Boeing 777 jet engine, the world's largest, has a power output of 82 MW. It burns jet fuel with an energy density of 43 MJ /kg. What is the engine's fuel consumption rate, in kg/s, if its efficiency is 30%?
A 15 kW electric generator burns 1.2 gal of diesel fuel per hour. The energy density of diesel fuel is 140 MJ/gal. What is the generator's thermal efficiency?