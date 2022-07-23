A car's internal combustion engine can be modeled as a heat engine operating between a combustion temperature of 1500℃ and an air temperature of 20℃ with 30% of the Carnot efficiency. The heat of combustion of gasoline is 47 kJ/g. What mass of gasoline is burned to accelerate a 1500 kg car from rest to a speed of 30 m/s?
A typical coal-fired power plant burns 300 metric tons of coal every hour to generate 750 MW of electricity. 1 metric ton = 1000 kg. The density of coal is 1500 kg/m³ and its heat of combustion is 28 MJ/kg. Assume that all heat is transferred from the fuel to the boiler and that all the work done in spinning the turbine is transformed into electric energy. Suppose the coal is piled up in a 10 m ✕ 10 m room. How tall must the pile be to operate the plant for one day?
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Key Concepts
Heat of Combustion
Power and Energy Relationship
Volume and Density
Home air conditioners in the United States have their power specified in the truly obscure units of tons, where 1 ton is the power needed to melt 1 ton (2000 lb or 910 kg) of ice in 24 hours. A modest-size house typically has a 4.0 ton air conditioner. If a 4.0 ton air conditioner has a coefficient of performance of 2.5, a typical value, at what rate in kW is heat energy removed from the house?
FIGURE P21.46 shows a Carnot heat engine driving a Carnot refrigerator. Determine Q2, Q3 and Q4.
A nuclear power plant generates 3000 MW of heat energy from nuclear reactions in the reactor's core. This energy is used to boil water and produce high-pressure steam at 300℃. The steam spins a turbine, which produces 1000 MW of electric power, then the steam is condensed and the water is cooled to 25℃ before starting the cycle again. What is the plant's actual efficiency?
FIGURE P21.57 shows the cycle for a heat engine that uses a gas having γ = 1.25. The initial temperature is T1 = 300 K, and this engine operates at 20 cycles per second. What is the power output of the engine?
A heat engine using a diatomic gas follows the cycle shown in FIGURE P21.55. Its temperature at point 1 is 20℃. Determine Ws, Q, and ∆Eth for each of the three processes in this cycle. Display your results in a table.