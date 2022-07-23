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Ch 21: Heat Engines and Refrigerators
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 21: Heat Engines and RefrigeratorsProblem 49
Chapter 21, Problem 49

A car's internal combustion engine can be modeled as a heat engine operating between a combustion temperature of 1500℃ and an air temperature of 20℃ with 30% of the Carnot efficiency. The heat of combustion of gasoline is 47 kJ/g. What mass of gasoline is burned to accelerate a 1500 kg car from rest to a speed of 30 m/s?

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Step 1: Convert the temperatures from Celsius to Kelvin. The Carnot efficiency depends on the absolute temperatures, so add 273.15 to each temperature. The combustion temperature becomes 1500 + 273.15 = 1773.15 K, and the air temperature becomes 20 + 273.15 = 293.15 K.
Step 2: Calculate the Carnot efficiency using the formula: η=(Th-Tc)/Th, where Th is the combustion temperature and Tc is the air temperature. Substitute the values to find the Carnot efficiency.
Step 3: Multiply the Carnot efficiency by 30% to find the actual efficiency of the engine. Use the formula: η=ηCarnot×0.3, where ηCarnot is the Carnot efficiency.
Step 4: Calculate the kinetic energy of the car using the formula: K=12mv2, where m is the mass of the car (1500 kg) and v is the final speed (30 m/s). This gives the energy required to accelerate the car.
Step 5: Relate the energy required to the mass of gasoline burned. Use the formula: m=K(η×Q), where K is the kinetic energy, η is the engine efficiency, and Q is the heat of combustion of gasoline (47 kJ/g). Rearrange and substitute the values to find the mass of gasoline burned.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carnot Efficiency

Carnot efficiency is the maximum theoretical efficiency of a heat engine operating between two temperatures, defined by the formula η = 1 - (T_cold/T_hot), where temperatures are in Kelvin. In this scenario, the engine operates at 30% of this efficiency, meaning it converts only a fraction of the heat energy from combustion into useful work, with the rest lost as waste heat.
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Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 0.5 * m * v², where m is mass and v is velocity. For the car accelerating from rest to a speed of 30 m/s, the kinetic energy gained is crucial for determining how much energy must be supplied by burning gasoline.
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Heat of Combustion

The heat of combustion is the amount of energy released when a substance, such as gasoline, is burned. It is typically expressed in kJ/g and indicates how much energy can be harnessed from a specific mass of fuel. In this problem, the heat of combustion of gasoline is 47 kJ/g, which will be used to calculate the mass of gasoline needed to provide the energy required for the car's acceleration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Home air conditioners in the United States have their power specified in the truly obscure units of tons, where 1 ton is the power needed to melt 1 ton (2000 lb or 910 kg) of ice in 24 hours. A modest-size house typically has a 4.0 ton air conditioner. If a 4.0 ton air conditioner has a coefficient of performance of 2.5, a typical value, at what rate in kW is heat energy removed from the house?

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Textbook Question

A typical coal-fired power plant burns 300 metric tons of coal every hour to generate 750 MW of electricity. 1 metric ton = 1000 kg. The density of coal is 1500 kg/m³ and its heat of combustion is 28 MJ/kg. Assume that all heat is transferred from the fuel to the boiler and that all the work done in spinning the turbine is transformed into electric energy. Suppose the coal is piled up in a 10 m ✕ 10 m room. How tall must the pile be to operate the plant for one day?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE P21.46 shows a Carnot heat engine driving a Carnot refrigerator. Determine Q2, Q3 and Q4.

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Textbook Question

A nuclear power plant generates 3000 MW of heat energy from nuclear reactions in the reactor's core. This energy is used to boil water and produce high-pressure steam at 300℃. The steam spins a turbine, which produces 1000 MW of electric power, then the steam is condensed and the water is cooled to 25℃ before starting the cycle again. What is the plant's actual efficiency?

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Textbook Question

A Carnot engine operates between temperatures of 5℃ and 500℃. The output is used to run a Carnot refrigerator operating between -5℃ and 25℃. How many joules of heat energy does the refrigerator exhaust into the room for each joule of heat energy used by the heat engine?

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Textbook Question

A heat engine using a diatomic gas follows the cycle shown in FIGURE P21.55. Its temperature at point 1 is 20℃. Determine Ws, Q, and ∆Eth for each of the three processes in this cycle. Display your results in a table.

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