Step 3: Analyze each process in the cycle. For example: (a) If the process is isothermal, the temperature remains constant, and the change in internal energy (ΔEₜₕ) is zero. Use the formula for work done during isothermal expansion or compression: Wₛ = nRT ln(V₂/V₁). (b) If the process is adiabatic, Q = 0, and the work done can be calculated using the adiabatic relation. (c) If the process is isochoric, the volume remains constant, and Wₛ = 0. Use Q = nCᵥΔT to calculate the heat transfer.