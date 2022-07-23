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Ch 21: Heat Engines and Refrigerators
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 21: Heat Engines and RefrigeratorsProblem 19b
Chapter 21, Problem 19b

An air conditioner removes 5.0 x 10⁵ J/min of heat from a house and exhausts 8.0 x 10⁵ J/min to the hot outdoors. What is the air conditioner's coefficient of performance?

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The coefficient of performance (COP) for a cooling device is defined as the ratio of the heat removed from the cold reservoir (house) to the work input required to operate the device. Mathematically, it is expressed as: COP=QcW, where Qc is the heat removed from the cold reservoir and W is the work input.
The work input W can be determined using the first law of thermodynamics, which states that the total energy input to the system is equal to the sum of the heat removed from the cold reservoir and the heat exhausted to the hot reservoir. Mathematically: W=Qh-Qc, where Qh is the heat exhausted to the hot reservoir.
Substitute the given values into the equation for work: W=(8.0×105)-(5.0×105). This will give the value of W in joules per minute.
Now, substitute the values of Qc and W into the COP formula: COP=(5.0×105)(Qc).
Simplify the expression to calculate the coefficient of performance (COP). This will give you the final value of the air conditioner's COP.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coefficient of Performance (COP)

The Coefficient of Performance (COP) is a measure of the efficiency of a heat pump or air conditioning system. It is defined as the ratio of the heat removed from the cooled space (useful output) to the work input (energy consumed) required to remove that heat. A higher COP indicates a more efficient system, as it means more heat is removed per unit of energy consumed.
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Heat Transfer

Heat transfer refers to the movement of thermal energy from one physical system to another. In the context of air conditioning, it involves the removal of heat from the indoor environment and its release to the outdoor environment. Understanding the principles of heat transfer, including conduction, convection, and radiation, is essential for analyzing the performance of HVAC systems.
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Energy Units and Conversion

In physics, energy is often measured in joules (J), and understanding how to convert between different units of energy and power is crucial for solving problems related to energy consumption. In this case, the air conditioner’s heat removal and exhaust rates are given in joules per minute, which may need to be converted to a consistent unit when calculating the COP. Familiarity with these conversions ensures accurate calculations and comparisons.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
The heat engine shown in FIGURE P21.62 uses 2.0 mol of a monatomic gas as the working substance.c. What is the engine's thermal efficiency?
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Textbook Question

What are (a) the heat extracted from the cold reservoir and (b) the coefficient of performance for the refrigerator shown in FIGURE EX21.21?

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Textbook Question

Which, if any, of the heat engines in FIGURE EX21.22 violate (a) the first law of thermodynamics or (b) the second law of thermodynamics? Explain.

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Textbook Question

What are (a) the thermal efficiency and (b) the heat extracted from the hot reservoir for the heat engine shown in FIGURE EX21.16?

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Textbook Question

What are (a) Wout and QH and (b) the thermal efficiency for the heat engine shown in FIGURE EX21.14?

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Textbook Question

A 15 kW electric generator burns 1.2 gal of diesel fuel per hour. The energy density of diesel fuel is 140 MJ/gal. What is the generator's thermal efficiency?

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