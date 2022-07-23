Textbook Question
The heat engine shown in FIGURE P21.62 uses 2.0 mol of a monatomic gas as the working substance.c. What is the engine's thermal efficiency?
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What are (a) the heat extracted from the cold reservoir and (b) the coefficient of performance for the refrigerator shown in FIGURE EX21.21?
Which, if any, of the heat engines in FIGURE EX21.22 violate (a) the first law of thermodynamics or (b) the second law of thermodynamics? Explain.
What are (a) the thermal efficiency and (b) the heat extracted from the hot reservoir for the heat engine shown in FIGURE EX21.16?
What are (a) Wout and QH and (b) the thermal efficiency for the heat engine shown in FIGURE EX21.14?
A 15 kW electric generator burns 1.2 gal of diesel fuel per hour. The energy density of diesel fuel is 140 MJ/gal. What is the generator's thermal efficiency?