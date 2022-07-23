What are (a) the heat extracted from the cold reservoir and (b) the coefficient of performance for the refrigerator shown in FIGURE EX21.21?
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Key Concepts
Heat Transfer
Refrigerator Coefficient of Performance (COP)
Thermodynamic Cycles
Which, if any, of the heat engines in FIGURE EX21.22 violate (a) the first law of thermodynamics or (b) the second law of thermodynamics? Explain.
At what cold-reservoir temperature (in ℃) would a Carnot engine with a hot-reservoir temperature of 427℃ have an efficiency of 60%?
An air conditioner removes 5.0 x 10⁵ J/min of heat from a house and exhausts 8.0 x 10⁵ J/min to the hot outdoors. What is the air conditioner's coefficient of performance?
A Carnot engine whose hot-reservoir temperature is 400℃ has a thermal efficiency of 40%. By how many degrees should the temperature of the cold reservoir be decreased to raise the engine's efficiency to 60%?
A 15 kW electric generator burns 1.2 gal of diesel fuel per hour. The energy density of diesel fuel is 140 MJ/gal. What is the generator's thermal efficiency?