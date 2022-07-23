Refrigerator Coefficient of Performance (COP)

The Coefficient of Performance (COP) of a refrigerator is a measure of its efficiency, defined as the ratio of the heat removed from the cold reservoir to the work input required to remove that heat. A higher COP indicates a more efficient refrigerator, as it means more heat is extracted for each unit of work done. This concept is crucial for evaluating the performance of refrigeration systems and understanding their energy consumption.