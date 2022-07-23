Force on a Charged Particle

The force experienced by a charged particle in an electric field is given by Coulomb's law, expressed as F = qE, where F is the force, q is the charge of the particle, and E is the electric field strength. This relationship indicates that the force is directly proportional to both the charge and the strength of the electric field. In the case of the honeybee, this force must counteract its weight to achieve suspension in the air.