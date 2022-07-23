A 0.10 g honeybee acquires a charge of +23 pC while flying. What electric field (strength and direction) would allow the bee to hang suspended in the air?
A 3.00-cm-long spring has a small plastic bead glued to each end. Charging each bead to −25 nC expands the spring by 0.50 cm. What is the value of the spring constant?
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Key Concepts
Hooke's Law
Coulomb's Law
Spring Constant
What is the force F on the 1.0 nC charge at the bottom in FIGURE P22.47? Give your answer in component form.
Two 1.0 g spheres are charged equally and placed 2.0 cm apart. When released, they begin to accelerate at 150 m/s2. What is the magnitude of the charge on each sphere?
What is the force F on the 8.0 nC charge in FIGURE P22.44? Give your answer as a magnitude and an angle measured cw or ccw (specify which) from the +x-axis.
Objects A and B are both positively charged. Both have a mass of 100 g, but A has twice the charge of B. When A and B are placed 10 cm apart, B experiences an electric force of 0.45 N. What is the charge on A?
A charge is located at . What are the electric fields at the positions , and ? Write each electric field vector in component form.