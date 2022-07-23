Textbook Question
A glass rod that has been charged to +12 nC touches a metal sphere. Afterward, the rod’s charge is +8.0 nC. How many charged particles were transferred?
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A glass rod that has been charged to +12 nC touches a metal sphere. Afterward, the rod’s charge is +8.0 nC. How many charged particles were transferred?
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