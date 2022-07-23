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Ch 22: Electric Charges and Forces
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 22: Electric Charges and ForcesProblem 5
Chapter 22, Problem 5

What is the total charge of all the electrons in 1.01.0 L of liquid water?

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Determine the number of water molecules in 1.0 L of liquid water. Start by calculating the mass of 1.0 L of water, assuming the density of water is approximately 1.0 g/mL. Since 1.0 L = 1000 mL, the mass of water is 1000 g.
Calculate the number of moles of water molecules using the molar mass of water (H₂O), which is approximately 18.015 g/mol. Use the formula: \( \text{moles of water} = \frac{\text{mass of water}}{\text{molar mass of water}} \).
Find the total number of water molecules by multiplying the moles of water by Avogadro's number (\( 6.022 \times 10^{23} \) molecules/mol).
Each water molecule contains 10 electrons (2 from hydrogen atoms and 8 from the oxygen atom). Multiply the total number of water molecules by 10 to find the total number of electrons.
Calculate the total charge of all the electrons using the charge of a single electron, which is \( -1.602 \times 10^{-19} \) C. Multiply the total number of electrons by this charge to find the total charge.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Charge of an Electron

An electron carries a fundamental charge of approximately -1.6 x 10^-19 coulombs. This negative charge is a basic property of electrons, which are subatomic particles found in atoms. Understanding the charge of an electron is essential for calculating the total charge in a given quantity of matter.
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Electrons In Water (Using Density)

Molarity and Volume

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. In the context of water, knowing the volume (1.0 L) allows us to determine the number of moles of water present, which is crucial for calculating the total number of electrons in that volume.
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Volume Thermal Expansion

Water's Molecular Structure

Water (H2O) consists of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, resulting in a total of 10 electrons per molecule (2 from hydrogen and 8 from oxygen). Understanding the molecular structure of water is vital for determining how many molecules are in a liter of water and subsequently calculating the total number of electrons.
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Introduction to Kinetic-Molecular Theory
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A glass rod that has been charged to +12 nC touches a metal sphere. Afterward, the rod’s charge is +8.0 nC. How many charged particles were transferred?

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Textbook Question

Figure 22.8 showed how an electroscope becomes negatively charged. The leaves will also repel each other if you touch the electroscope with a positively charged glass rod. Use a series of charge diagrams to explain what happens and why the leaves repel each other.

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Textbook Question

A linear accelerator uses alternating electric fields to accelerate electrons to close to the speed of light. A small number of the electrons collide with a target, but a large majority pass through the target and impact a beam dump at the end of the accelerator. In one experiment the beam dump measured charge accumulating at a rate of −2.0 nC/s. How many electrons traveled down the accelerator during the 2.0 h run?

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Textbook Question

A plastic rod that has been charged to −15 nC touches a metal sphere. Afterward, the rod's charge is −10 nC. How many charged particles were transferred?

1900
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Textbook Question

A plastic rod that has been charged to −15 nC touches a metal sphere. Afterward, the rod's charge is −10 nC. What kind of charged particle was transferred between the rod and the sphere, and in which direction? That is, did it move from the rod to the sphere or from the sphere to the rod?

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Textbook Question

What mass of aluminum has a total nuclear charge of 1.01.0 C? Aluminum has atomic number 1313.

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