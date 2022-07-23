A glass rod that has been charged to +12 nC touches a metal sphere. Afterward, the rod’s charge is +8.0 nC. How many charged particles were transferred?
What is the total charge of all the electrons in L of liquid water?
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Key Concepts
Charge of an Electron
Molarity and Volume
Water's Molecular Structure
Figure 22.8 showed how an electroscope becomes negatively charged. The leaves will also repel each other if you touch the electroscope with a positively charged glass rod. Use a series of charge diagrams to explain what happens and why the leaves repel each other.
A linear accelerator uses alternating electric fields to accelerate electrons to close to the speed of light. A small number of the electrons collide with a target, but a large majority pass through the target and impact a beam dump at the end of the accelerator. In one experiment the beam dump measured charge accumulating at a rate of −2.0 nC/s. How many electrons traveled down the accelerator during the 2.0 h run?
A plastic rod that has been charged to −15 nC touches a metal sphere. Afterward, the rod's charge is −10 nC. How many charged particles were transferred?
A plastic rod that has been charged to −15 nC touches a metal sphere. Afterward, the rod's charge is −10 nC. What kind of charged particle was transferred between the rod and the sphere, and in which direction? That is, did it move from the rod to the sphere or from the sphere to the rod?
What mass of aluminum has a total nuclear charge of C? Aluminum has atomic number .