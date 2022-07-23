A linear accelerator uses alternating electric fields to accelerate electrons to close to the speed of light. A small number of the electrons collide with a target, but a large majority pass through the target and impact a beam dump at the end of the accelerator. In one experiment the beam dump measured charge accumulating at a rate of −2.0 nC/s. How many electrons traveled down the accelerator during the 2.0 h run?
Ch 22: Electric Charges and Forces
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 22, Problem 4b
A glass rod that has been charged to +12 nC touches a metal sphere. Afterward, the rod’s charge is +8.0 nC. How many charged particles were transferred?
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Understand the problem: The glass rod initially has a charge of +12 nC, and after touching the metal sphere, its charge decreases to +8.0 nC. This means some charge was transferred from the rod to the sphere. The goal is to calculate the number of charged particles (electrons) transferred.
Calculate the amount of charge transferred: Subtract the final charge of the rod from its initial charge. The formula is ΔQ = Q_initial - Q_final, where Q_initial = 12 nC and Q_final = 8.0 nC. This will give the charge transferred in coulombs.
Convert the charge transferred from nanocoulombs (nC) to coulombs (C): Use the conversion factor 1 nC = 1 × 10⁻⁹ C. Multiply the charge transferred (ΔQ) by this factor to express it in coulombs.
Determine the number of electrons transferred: Use the relationship between charge and the elementary charge of an electron. The formula is N = ΔQ / e, where e = 1.6 × 10⁻¹⁹ C (the charge of a single electron). Divide the charge transferred (in coulombs) by the elementary charge to find the number of electrons.
Interpret the result: The value of N represents the number of electrons transferred from the rod to the sphere. Since electrons are negatively charged, the transfer of electrons reduces the positive charge on the rod.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Charge Conservation
Charge conservation is a fundamental principle in physics stating that the total electric charge in an isolated system remains constant over time. When two objects interact, such as a charged rod and a metal sphere, charge can be transferred between them, but the overall charge before and after the interaction must remain the same.
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Quantization of Charge
Electric charge is quantized, meaning it exists in discrete amounts, typically in multiples of the elementary charge (approximately 1.6 x 10^-19 coulombs). This concept is crucial for understanding how many elementary charges (or charged particles) are involved in the transfer of charge between objects, as each particle carries a specific amount of charge.
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Electric Charge
Conductors and Charge Transfer
Conductors are materials that allow electric charge to flow freely due to the presence of free electrons. When a charged object, like a glass rod, touches a conductor such as a metal sphere, charge can redistribute between them, leading to a change in their respective charge states. This interaction is key to determining how many charged particles are transferred during the process.
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