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Ch 22: Electric Charges and Forces
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 22: Electric Charges and ForcesProblem 17
Chapter 22, Problem 17

What is the magnitude of the net force on charge A in FIGURE EX22.17?

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Step 1: Identify the charges involved in the problem and their positions relative to charge A. Use the diagram in FIGURE EX22.17 to determine the distances between charge A and the other charges.
Step 2: Recall Coulomb's Law, which states that the force between two charges is given by \( F = \frac{k \cdot |q_1 \cdot q_2|}{r^2} \), where \( k \) is Coulomb's constant, \( q_1 \) and \( q_2 \) are the magnitudes of the charges, and \( r \) is the distance between them.
Step 3: Calculate the individual forces exerted on charge A by the other charges using Coulomb's Law. Ensure you account for the direction of each force (attractive or repulsive) based on the signs of the charges.
Step 4: Break the forces into their components (e.g., \( F_x \) and \( F_y \)) if the forces are not aligned along the same axis. Use trigonometric functions such as sine and cosine to resolve the forces into components.
Step 5: Sum the components of the forces to find the net force on charge A. Use the Pythagorean theorem \( F_{net} = \sqrt{F_x^2 + F_y^2} \) to calculate the magnitude of the net force.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coulomb's Law

Coulomb's Law describes the electrostatic force between two charged objects. It states that the magnitude of the force is directly proportional to the product of the magnitudes of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. This law is fundamental for calculating the forces acting on charged particles in an electric field.
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Net Force

The net force is the vector sum of all individual forces acting on an object. In the context of charged particles, it involves considering both the magnitudes and directions of forces due to other charges. Understanding how to calculate the net force is crucial for determining the overall effect on a charge, such as charge A in the given scenario.
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Vector Addition

Vector addition is the process of combining vectors to determine a resultant vector. In physics, forces are represented as vectors, which have both magnitude and direction. To find the net force on charge A, one must add the forces from other charges as vectors, taking into account their directions to accurately compute the total force acting on charge A.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the force F on the 1.0 nC charge in FIGURE EX22.20? Give your answer as a magnitude and a direction.

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Two small plastic spheres each have a mass of 2.0 g and a charge of −50.0 nC. They are placed 2.0 cm apart (center to center). What is the magnitude of the electric force on each sphere?

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