What is the force F on the 1.0 nC charge in FIGURE EX22.20? Give your answer as a magnitude and a direction.
What is the magnitude of the net force on charge A in FIGURE EX22.17?
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Key Concepts
Coulomb's Law
Net Force
Vector Addition
A massless spring is attached to a support at one end and has a 2.0 μC charge glued to the other end. A −4.0 μC charge is slowly brought near. The spring has stretched 1.2 cm when the charges are 2.6 cm apart. What is the spring constant of the spring?
Two protons are 2.0 fm apart. What is the magnitude of the gravitational force on one proton due to the other proton?
Figure 22.8 showed how an electroscope becomes negatively charged. The leaves will also repel each other if you touch the electroscope with a positively charged glass rod. Use a series of charge diagrams to explain what happens and why the leaves repel each other.
A 2.0 g plastic bead charged to −4.0 nC and a 4.0 g glass bead charged to +8.0 nC are 2.0 cm apart and free to move. What are the accelerations of the plastic bead?
Two small plastic spheres each have a mass of 2.0 g and a charge of −50.0 nC. They are placed 2.0 cm apart (center to center). What is the magnitude of the electric force on each sphere?