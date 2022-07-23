What is the force F on the 1.0 nC charge in FIGURE EX22.20? Give your answer as a magnitude and a direction.
Two protons are 2.0 fm apart. What is the magnitude of the gravitational force on one proton due to the other proton?
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Key Concepts
Gravitational Force
Proton Mass
Distance in Force Calculations
Figure 22.8 showed how an electroscope becomes negatively charged. The leaves will also repel each other if you touch the electroscope with a positively charged glass rod. Use a series of charge diagrams to explain what happens and why the leaves repel each other.
A linear accelerator uses alternating electric fields to accelerate electrons to close to the speed of light. A small number of the electrons collide with a target, but a large majority pass through the target and impact a beam dump at the end of the accelerator. In one experiment the beam dump measured charge accumulating at a rate of −2.0 nC/s. How many electrons traveled down the accelerator during the 2.0 h run?
What is the magnitude of the net force on charge A in FIGURE EX22.17?
A 2.0 g plastic bead charged to −4.0 nC and a 4.0 g glass bead charged to +8.0 nC are 2.0 cm apart and free to move. What are the accelerations of the plastic bead?
Two small plastic spheres each have a mass of 2.0 g and a charge of −50.0 nC. They are placed 2.0 cm apart (center to center). What is the magnitude of the electric force on each sphere?