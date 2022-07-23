Coulomb's Law

Coulomb's Law describes the electrostatic force between two charged objects. It states that the force (F) is directly proportional to the product of the magnitudes of the charges (q1 and q2) and inversely proportional to the square of the distance (r) between them. The formula is F = k * (|q1 * q2|) / r², where k is Coulomb's constant. This law is fundamental for calculating the force on a charge due to other charges.